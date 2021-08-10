Can you ID? Suspect pulls gun on convenience store employee

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying the suspects in an aggravated robbery.

According to a Crime Stoppers Facebook post, the robbery happened on August 9, 2021, at Sam’s Dollar Saver convenience store located at 1401 Holliday Street in Wichita Falls.

The post said, a white male brandishing a handgun and two black males entered the store and took money and merchandise.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888. You can click the link to submit your tip: https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=540. Reference Case # 21-080535.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a reward.