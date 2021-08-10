Can you ID? Suspect pulls gun on convenience store employee

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying the suspects in an aggravated robbery.

According to a Crime Stoppers Facebook post, the robbery happened on August 9, 2021, at Sam’s Dollar Saver convenience store located at 1401 Holliday Street in Wichita Falls.

The post said, a white male brandishing a handgun and two black males entered the store and took money and merchandise.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888. You can click the link to submit your tip: https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=540. Reference Case # 21-080535.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a reward.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News