WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police Department Detectives need your help in identifying the following individual in reference to a theft.

The theft occurred at the downtown Wichita Falls Burger King location.

Photo from Wichita Falls Police Department

If you have any information, you can contact Detective arias at (940) 761-7762 or you can call Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

When calling make sure to reference case number 21-121215.