WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department needs your help in identifying the suspect of three fast food burglaries that happened Tuesday morning.

The three separate, but related burglaries happened between 4:56 a.m. and 5:38 a.m. at the following locations:

Burger King at 1307 Holliday

Sonic at 4115 Jacksboro Highway

Sonic at 3200 Kemp Street

WFPD officers said the suspect of these burglaries appears to be an unknown male, approximately 160 to 175 lbs. He was seen on camera wearing a grey or black hoodie, white gloves, dark grey sweatpants, red and white boxers, and black and white Nike shoes. He also had a black backpack with him.

The suspect was seen arriving and leaving on foot.

WFPD is is asking anyone that has any information about the suspect or the crimes to contact them at (940) 761-7762 or call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.