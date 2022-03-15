WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department needs your help in identifying these two men in reference to a burglary.

Detectives said they are looking for the two for an alleged vehicle burglary where they took the victim’s card and used it at a local Walmart in town this month.







If you see them or know any more information about the crime, you can contact Detective Duncan-Ferguson at (940) 761-7762 or call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

When calling make sure to reference case numbers 22-021035 and 22-021036.