CAN YOU ID: WFPD seek help identifying aggravated robbery suspects

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Detectives with the Wichita Falls Police Department are investigating two incidents of aggravated robbery at two sporting goods stores in Wichita Falls,

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the incidents occurred at Academy Sports and Outdoors on Lawrence Road and Hibbett Sports, located in Sikes Center Mall.

Suspected driver, ID unknown.

Suspect, ID unknown.

Jasona Ransom, registered owner of vehicle used in aggravated robbery Images provided courtesy the Wichita Falls Police Department

Sgt. Eipper said s black female suspect entered Hibbett Sports on Monday, November 8 at about 4:20 p.m., grabbed a large amount of merchandise, and left the property without paying.

According to Sgt. Eipper, the suspect eventually threatened an employee with a weapon and left in a black Pontiac G-6 Texas license plate FRZ-7833.

The employee said there was another black female in the back seat of the suspect vehicle, and the driver of the Pontiac was a white female.

The Pontiac is registered to a female, Jasona Ransom of Wichita Falls.

If you can identify the suspects in the photographs or have any information that will help in these investigations, please call the WFPD Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at 940-720-5000.