Cancellation of MSU spring break comes as surprise to staff, students

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Midwestern State University canceled its spring break for the 2020-2021 academic year on Wednesday.

University administration believes it will minimize travel for students and faculty and hopefully prevent further spread of COVID-19.

This came as a bit of a surprise as faculty members were aware this could happen, but were not given a heads up about the decision being official. Students said the reasoning is understandable, but it’s still disappointing.

Maybe it’s a week under the sun or a trip to the mountains, but either way spring break is notorious for travel.

Travel is the very reason MSU Texas is choosing to cancel it this school year.

“I’m kinda mad about it because spring break, my family always plans trips and everything,” Junior education major Maddy Schiek said. “We didn’t get to go last year so this year we were all planning to do something, but I can’t go.”

“I already had plans to see my family that’s out of town that we haven’t be able to see so I was kind of upset by it all,” Sophomore psychology, pre-med major Brylee Grubb Erwin said. “But especially because we didn’t get a personalized email or any notification from the school, I had to find out through a friend.”

There’s a line crossed through the spring break date on MSU Texas’ academic calendar and that’s how MSU Texas Mass Communication Associate Professor Bradley Wilson first found out.

Related Content MSU Texas cancels 2021 spring break, changes graduation date

“No offense to anybody involved in the decision-making process, but none of us in this day in age like these kinds of surprises,” Wilson said. “There’s not one decision that’s been made that ultimately I disagree with, I disagree with the process we’re using to get there.”

MSU Texas officials hope this reduces the chance of their students traveling and possibly returning to campus with COVID-19.

“Students won’t be going to Padre Island, and they won’t be going to Six Flags,” Wilson said. “I personally think that’s probably a good thing this year, I doubt that the economic engine of Texas is going to feel like that’s a good thing.”

Schiek isn’t so sure this is the solution.

“I get it, but at the same time, you don’t know where everyone else is going,” Schiek said. “You can’t keep track of everyone, so people could be traveling anyway and you don’t know.”

Grubb Erwin understands the reasoning, but also isn’t quite sold on it.

“It makes no sense because people are still going home currently,” Grubb Erwin said.

A not so welcomed surprise brings with it mixed emotions about staying on campus that highly anticipated week in March.

A holiday break from April 1 through April 4 isn’t changing and the last day of school and commencement has been moved up a week.

As already planned, classes go fully virtual after Thanksgiving break.