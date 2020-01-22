Cancer support group helps those with their battles

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — After a devastating breast cancer diagnosis, a Graham resident is thankful for a support group who helped her overcome the disease.

Gloria Wilson received her diagnosis back in 2016.

“I ended up seeing a surgeon and they checked everything and it ended up being stage three cancer,” Wilson said.

During Wilson’s battle, an unforeseen divorce turned her support group into family.

“You need those people to be there for you in your life because it’s hard to do this when you are going through an illness on your own,” Wilson said.

A support group started by someone who knew all too well what Wilson was experiencing.

“In November of 2004, I had been putting off going to the doctor,” support group co-founder Donna Pearce said. “All of the typical excuses, my husband was not working, we didn’t have insurance, we had a 12-year-old at home. I had a very aggressive cancer. At one point they told me that I had six months to live.”

The friend she found in the wife of her doctor, Laurie Behr, along with others, helped Pearce beat her diagnosis.

“It’s been a faith walk,” Behr said. “I learned a lot about faith from Donna and so did my husband. That’s been 15 years now. We’ve had an opportunity to grow our friendship at the same time we kind of experiencing her perfect faith.”

Because of the support Pearce had and her faith, while she was still battling cancer she came to Behr with an idea to start a support group.

“This was something that needs to be done. Something that needs to be done. So, when I went to Laurie like I said, she really onboard to start with because I was in the middle of some pretty rough stuff. It just kept on my heart.”

Since then they’ve been able to help others, like Wilson, with their battles. It’s because of that support and the treatment Wilson received in 2016, that she is now in remission.

“No evidence of the disease,” Wilson said. “I’m close to the four-year mark at this point.”

For more information about the group, you can call Eastside Church of Christ in Graham or Dr. Behr’s Medical Practice. Call these numbers 940-549-0217 or 940-521-5525.