Candidate Profile: 13th Congressional District — Jackson, Ekstrom, Resendiz

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With just a few days away from Super Tuesday one key race that will have voters at the ballot box is the 13th congressional district seat to replace longtime Congressman Mac Thornberry.

These are the final three Republican candidates to be highlighted before Super Tuesday.

“He’s been tough when he needs to be tough and he’s been reasonable in restrain when he needs to be restrained,” Ronny Jackson said.

“I think the president really has done an outstanding job of balancing being forceful but not provocative unNecessarily,” Chris Ekstrom said.

From Levelland Texas is former white house physician Ronny Jackson who said he has been to the border a number of times and from what he has seen and heard believes there are a number of reasons he is a strong supporter of building the border wall.

“The border wall is important because we do not have the officers and resources to patrol and protect the entire border,” Jackson said.

Jackson adds that this is a way to also keep drug cartels and human traffickers out of the country.

Ekstrom agrees, both saying if elected they will fight alongside the president to ensure funding is released to build the wall.

Ekstrom and Jackson also said they support Governor Greg Abbot’s decision to opt-out of the Refugee Resettlement Program.

“[The] Federal government shouldn’t be able to force immigrants into a state and a state should be looking at their resources and how they can support legal immigration and asylum seekers,” Jackson said.

“Texas has been particularly taxed by the overflow into our borders from all over Central America,” Ekstrom said

And as it relates to the U.S. support for Israel,

“President Trump has been particularly good in following through on his promises, acknowledging Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is something that many have promised including republican presidents but only one has followed through on,” Ekstrom said.

Both candidates are confident they are the best representative for people in the 13th district and are counting on voters to make that choice.

Also hoping to be the voice for people in the 13th district is Asusena Resendiz who said service to the country, service to the state and service to the people of the 13th district are the reasons she decided to run.

If elected she said she will unapologetically defend the constitution, the agriculture industry and veterans among other things.