Candidate Profile: 13th District candidate—Winegarner, Foglesong, Hays

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As we get closer to the primaries we are reminding you of the people counting on you to make them the voice of the 13th Congressional District.

In this candidate profile, three individuals said they don’t believe the president will have an impactful effect on their campaign but said their support for him is unwavering.

A few months after saying he didn’t plan to publicly back any candidate running for his seat in the 13th District Rep. Mac Thornberry issued a rare endorsement for panhandle native Josh Winegarner.

Winegarner, who considers himself a strong conservative, defends President Donald Trump’s decision to order a drone strike that killed the Iranian military commander.

“There was a person that was a threat to our country and has been an existing threat and he addressed it and he addressed it in a way that brought finality to it and he stood up for us,” Winegarner said.

Also vying for the seat is Amarillo City Councilwoman Elaine Hays who believes District 13 residents need someone in Washington who will fight for life, liberty and term limits among other things.

While Hays doesn’t believe the economy will be a big deciding factor for voters in the primaries, she said she believes it will have an impact come November.

“There are other things that people are interested in but the number one priority is always going to be having jobs so as long as he has a strong economy, a strong stock market, continues deregulations he will be successful,” Hays said.

Amarillo resident and US Government high school teacher Jason Foglesong, who said he will bring accessibility, accountability and solid conservative values to Washington if elected, agrees.

“I think he is going to take a lot of credit for what’s happening because our economy is growing and it’s a net positive for most Americans,” Foglesong said.

All three candidates agree while there is support more can be done to support Israel.

“We can have some opportunities to share some agriculture technologies in addition to our military technologies that we are already doing,” Winegarner said.

Foglesong, Hays and Winegarner said they believe they are the best person to represent the 13th district, that is something left up to voters to decide.

“Isreal can stand on its own but we always stand behind them and that needs to continue,” Foglesong said.

Early voting ends in just three days.