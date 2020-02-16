Candidate Profile: Archer County Sheriff candidates make final push before primary

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Just two days before early voting gets underway, Archer County Sheriff candidates are making their final pushes to be elected.

For the past 12 years, Staci Beesinger has been the sheriff in Archer County. Last year she announced she would be stepping down from that role as one of just six female sheriffs in Texas’ 254 counties.

One of the candidates hoping to take her place is Holliday Police Department Patrol Investigator Jack Curd. Curd has been in law enforcement since 2002, first with the Archer County Sheriff’s Office where he became chief deputy and then with the Holliday Police Department since 2013.

Curd said young people is why he wanted to run.

“I feel like we need a sheriff that can get involved in the schools,” Curd said. “With having kids in the school, I’ve seen through my law enforcement career how the police getting involved with students and young people has been a benefit.”

Curd’s challenger is Archer County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Simon Dwyer. Dwyer has been in law enforcement since 1994 as a jailer at the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office. He then worked as a deputy for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office before going to Archer County in 2001.

Dwyer said although changes are needed, it’s not on a drastic scale.

“There are some areas that could use some attention and improvement,” Dwyer said. “However, I’m not for going in there like a bull in a china shop and just changing everything. Sheriff Beesinger has done a great job and I’d like to continue on in that tradition. I want to retain as many as the current staff as I can.”

Several counties in Texoma have declared to be a second amendment sanctuary county. Although Dwyer and Curd may disagree on some things, that’s something they would both support Archer County doing.

“I’m absolutely behind that and I would support that,” Dwyer said. “I’m very strong on the second amendment myself. However, that’s something I believe would have to originate from the commissioner’s court. We could support that and we could move that direction in spirit but i believe the commissioner’s court would have to approve such a thing.”

Curd said he agrees and feels the sheriff should be the one leading it.

“I’d like to see us go as a second amendment sanctuary county,” Curd said. “I think that’s very important with the way the federal government and sometimes the state governments are impeding on our constitutional rights. I think it’s important the sheriff’s the one spearheading it.”

Since there are no democrats running for sheriff whoever wins the primary will become sheriff. Early voting goes until Feb. 28, 2020. For locations, click here.