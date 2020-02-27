Candidate Profile: District 13—Herman, Snider, Carr

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With 18 candidates in the 13th Congressional District race, we are helping you by profiling each candidate as you make your way to the ballot box.

This profile will feature three candidates who have strong opinions on the Second Amendment and immigration, saying the wall is needed because help begins at home.

One candidate, Richard Herman, said he is running a campaign with a focus on veterans and rural communities, and as it relates to immigration, Herman said “charity starts at home.”

“We have our own people in our own backyard that aren’t being fed, they are homeless and they need help, our own kids need help and we are taking care of the whole world besides our own,” Herman said.

Herman said the illegal immigrants in the country right now should be removed.

Another candidate who served five-and-a-half- years in the Army from 2008–2013 and served in Operation Enduring Freedom in 2009–2010 said gun control is unconstitutional.

Vance Snider said if elected he will fight to protect the second amendment.

“I would actually go forth pass legislation to repeal the National Firearm Act of 1934, go forth and do the same thing with National Gun Control Act of 1968

Catherine ‘I Swear’ Carr, who said she believes she can bring innovation and inventions to the district agrees.

“I believe that the Espionage Law should be used against the states that are wanting to overthrow our Second Amendment rights,” Carr said.

Snider, Carr and Herman said they believe they are the right choice to represent District 13 and are eager to get voters’ approval.