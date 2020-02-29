Candidate Profile: District 13— Sagan, Trujillo, Gassaway

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The last day to cast your early votes was Friday, but Super Tuesday is just around the corner.

The last of the 18 candidates are three Democrats, one of which ran against representative Mac Thornberry in the 2018 election.

“It’s a manifestation of civilization to give these people a safe haven and what is America if not a safe haven for the world,” Greg Sagan said.

For the second time around Greg Sagan is vying for the seat represented by Republican Mac Thornberry for almost 26 years.

In our interview, we asked if he would support Bernie Sanders’ agenda if he prevails as the Democratic nominee in the presidential race Sagan said yes.

“Simply because I am utterly convinced that what the Trump administration is doing with the collusion of the Republicans in congress is very bad in America, so bad that I would willingly take a Bernie Sanders,” Sagan said.

However, Sagan added that he believes Sanders’ message is somewhat narrow and dated.

Another Democrat hoping to make a splash in the district is Gus Trujillo, an Amarillo native who served as a congressional intern for Thornberry.

Trujillo said he doesn’t believe in late-term abortions however he is pro-choice.

“I don’t believe in the government coming in and telling women what to do with their bodies, I think it is ultimately up to them to make that decision,” Trujillo said.

In regards to gun control Trujillo said if elected, he would work to ensure guns are in the hands of responsible people and believes the focus should be on crime and mental health.

“I prefer to enforce the laws we already have on the books but close the gun show loophole and then having a universal background check,” Trujillo said.

“Late-term abortions, I believe, in America are not legal at this point, and that’s where they should be,” Gassaway said.

Amarillo born candidate Timothy Gassaway said he is a gun owner and strongly believes in the right to bear arms but said there need to be common-sense gun laws.

“If you look at it back to the founding fathers their issue was you would have the ability to raise militia to go against a tyrannical government,” Gassaway said.

Gassaway said armory has changed so much that he believes that no one will be able to stand up against the government with anything bought legally right now, he said the military establishment is too real.

All three candidates believe they have the experience to represent the 13th Congressional District effectively.

Voting on Super Tuesday is from 7 a.m.–7 p.m.