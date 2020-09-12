Candidate profile: Rep. Drew Springer, Jacob Minter for TX Senate District 30

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Voters will soon decide who to pick as the new District 30 State Senator.

Gov. Greg Abbott called a special election after the Texas GOP nominated Sen. Pat Fallon for Congressional District 4.

In this candidate profile, State Rep. Drew Springer and the sole Democratic candidate Jacob Minter share why they believe they should be elected.

District 68 State Rep. Springer decided to throw his name in the hat for a new role in the Texas Legislature.

“It’s a diverse district, it’s got fast-growing areas, it’s got some that are actually declining in population, and, so it’s a great broad breadth of rural and suburban,” Springer said. “I think I’ve got the relationships with all of the existing state reps, county judges, commissioners, mayors and superintendents.”

Out of the six candidates running, only one Democrat has come forward. Minter is an electrician heading up a quality control team for a union in Sherman.

“I think we need to get people back into the house and the senate and the presidency that are going to focus more on debate and talking things out with each other and work to compromise,” Minter said. “Instead of actively working to block each other’s votes and undo what the last guy did.”

Springer has served in the Texas House of Representatives for four terms.

If elected as state senator, his goal is to continue supporting the second amendment, protect life and reduce property taxes.

“We had a bill last session that would’ve given a 50% homestead exemption and I think our homeowners are getting priced out of their houses,” Springer said. “They want to have that ability to just stay where they are and not have to move or downsize.”

Minter said it feels good to be the only Democrat in the race and wants to focus on creating more community healthcare centers for rural areas and better the education system.

“I know in the last session, in 2019, they worked to get the teachers that $5,000 raise and it wound up working out a little bit differently,” Minter said. “I think we should work to do something that’s more than what I feel was just a token raise.”

Both Minter and Springer believe they’re the right man for the job.

“I’ve got the heart and the work ethic behind it, I’ve got the dedication and everything and I will do what I can to keep my ear to the ground,” Minter said. “Listen to what the people want and work for them, instead of just towing the line.”

“Whether that’s MSU moving into the Texas Tech system or protecting Sheppard Air Force Base to make sure that their mission-critical training runs that they do continues to happen there in Wichita Falls,” Springer said. “I’ve been there, I understand those issues, to everybody else that’s new and they’re just trying to get up to speed with me.”

Read more about Springer’s campaign here and Minter’s campaign here.

Early voting begins Monday, Sept. 14.

Wichita County voters can vote at the Wichita County Courthouse, Commissioner 2 building, Wichita

County Tax Office Substation, Sikes Senter Mall and the Commissioner 4 building.

Early voting wraps up Sept. 25, and the special election is Sept. 29.