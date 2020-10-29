Candidate profile: Vernon City Commissioner Pct. 2

On the ballot in Vernon, two new names hoping for your vote for City Commissioner pct. 2.

The seat became vacant when Pam Gosline was sworn in as mayor in May 2020.

Running for office isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but the two men vying for precinct 2 believe now is the time to step in and give back.

“I was reluctant at first, but I believe in prayer and after prayer and hearing what I believe God said ‘go’ and I ran,” candidate Norris Thomas said.

“I have a passion for Vernon, I want to see it do well and I want people to be proud of Vernon,” candidate Jim Parmer said.

Woodstreet Baptist Church Sr. Pastor and U.S. Army veteran, Rev. Thomas wants to “Make Vernon Better than Ever. That includes more inclusivity.

“Vernon is a resilient city, it has a lot of very very good people,” Thomas said. “But I think in order to make Vernon better, Vernon has to move from a sense of homogeneity into a place where it involved everyone into the role of leadership and other aspects of the city, in order to create excellence.”

Pharmacist Parmer has seen city government first hand through friends who have served. He wants to be a part of ensuring the cities finances remain sound.

“I would just like to maintain that, see Vernon keep going forward, try to keep the finances in check, and still have all the city services that we need without having to go up in taxes,” Parmer said. “I’d like to be able to pay the first responders more, Vernon has some shortages of police because they can’t fill the positions because of the pay.”

At the end of the day, voters can only choose one candidate to represent them.

“I just like to listen, the citizens have problems, that’s what the meetings are about to come up and voice their opinions and I hope I’m a good listener,” Parmer said. “We’ve got a lot of things to be proud of and I just kind of build on the things we have.”

“I’m christ-centered, meaning my decision-making process is made on my belief in Jesus Christ, number two I’m committed, I serve on several boards and I’m on several committees throughout this city,” Thomas said. “Number three I’m competent, those things that I don’t know I learn very quickly and I am able to execute on what I’ve learned and the last thing, I’m here to challenge myself the leaders and the citizens of this city.”

As friends and respectful opponents, these two are leaving it up to residents of the city they both love.

Residents in Vernon can vote at the Wilbarger County Auditorium from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day is Nov. 3.