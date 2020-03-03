Candidate Profile: Wichita Co. Constable Precinct 1

Current Chief Deputy Constable Chris Craig and interim Justice of the Peace Precinct one, Place one Mike Little are hoping to follow in Mike Brewer’s footsteps.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two candidates running for Wichita County Precinct 1 Constable have some big shoes to fill, taking over for Mike Brewer who has served in that role for more than 35 years.

Current Chief Deputy Constable Chris Craig and interim Justice of the Peace Precinct one, Place one Mike Little are hoping they’re the one chosen to follow in Brewer’s footsteps.

Craig has 30 years of law enforcement experience under his belt, Little has nearly 40 years of legal experience under his.

The knowledge of the job is there for both candidates.

Craig has dedicated 20 years to the constable’s office, serving the last 10 as chief deputy constable.

“You always want to better yourself and being with the constable’s office for the last 20 years and the constable retiring, I decided that I believe I’m the best qualified with the hands-on experience and not only the fieldwork but in the office,” Craig said.

On the other hand is Little, a 24-year veteran JP now filling in after JP Janice Sons announced her retirement, after more than 30 years, in December.

“We kind of grade the paper when the officer makes the arrest, we look at that probable cause affidavit to see that the laws been complied with,” Little said.

The Justice of the Peace office works hand in hand with the constable’s office.

Although Craig has been on the constable side for some time and little on the JP side, both have their own goals if voters choose to check their name on the ballot.

“I want to increase proficiency and institute some productivity standards just to overall tune-up and sharpen up the office operations,” Craig said.

“There’s really quite a lot of work that needs to be done, the office lacks transparency, it lacks a lot of written directives,” Little said.

Little is looking to make the constable’s office more public-oriented by opening the door for citizens’ input.

“With transparency, you want to make sure that if the public has questions, you have answers, you don’t want to rely on memory or ‘gee I thought I did this or that,” Little said. “You want to make sure that you’ve got a structured system within your agency to where you can go back and if something 6 months ago, a year ago, you can pull records on that and see what actually went on.”

Craig credits his history in the office to why he’d be the best candidate.

“There’s been no break in my experience, I’ve been hands-on, I’m usually the one working behind the scenes, but I not only know behind the scenes, I know what it takes to operate the office with the budget, interacting with the commissioners and overall getting the things done,” Craig said.

Now both Little and Craig are hoping to get the same thing done, win the primary on Tuesday to become your next Wichita County Constable.