Candidate profile: Wichita County Precinct 2 Commissioner

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)— In an unusual circumstance, one local race features the incumbent as a write-in candidate.

Wichita County Precinct 2 Commissioner Lee Harvey resigned from his position to run for Congressional District 13.

The local GOP picked a different candidate for the ballot. In order for Harvey to complete his term, voters will have to write his name on their ballot.

“I’m all about the folks, all about the people, watching the purse strings of our tax dollars is important,” Harvey said.

Harvey did not make it past the primaries for TX-13 and the Wichita County Republican Party hand-picked Mickey Fincannon for the ballot.

“I prayed about it, I thought about it, I put a lot of thought into it and I’m very passionate about this community,” Fincannon said. “I have a lot of heart for this community, so I want what’s best for them.”

Fincannon is a Burkburnett native, businessman and recently retired Wichita Falls Police Officer of 28 years.

He’s running on a campaign of transparency.

“We have county projects, we spend money on items right now but the county residents never hear back,” Fincannon. “You know that we were able to get this done, we were able to get this project done, did we do it under budget, did we do it over budget.”

Meanwhile, Harvey disagrees, referencing the court as a whole.

“In my opinion, this Wichita County Commissioner’s Court are some of the finest men in this county, good Christian men, we’re open to the public,” Harvey said. “You can reach us almost any time, if you have a question we’ll answer it, we don’t hide behind anything.”

In his six years in this role, Harvey is proud of what he’s been able to accomplish. Most notably in his mind, finding ways to keep money in his constituent’s pockets.

“Manpower is our biggest expense at the county and if you want to really cut taxes you’re gonna have to focus on doing that with manpower,” Harvey said. “You have to become more efficient with the people that you have so that you can cut back so that you need less people.”

If elected, Fincannon believes the most beneficial is to have an open-door mentality.

“There’s a lot of people in our precinct that have complained about the county precinct is not taking care of their particular roads and their bar ditches and their issues,” Fincannon said. “I just want to be able to listen to all the voters and take care of their needs.”

A newcomer on the ballot, the incumbent asking voters to write him back in.

Whoever wins this race will complete commissioner Harvey’s unexpired term of two years.