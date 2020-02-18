Candidate Profile: Wilbarger County sheriff race

WILBARGER CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Two candidates for Wilbarger County sheriff hope to make more progress toward getting drugs off the streets if elected.

Sheriff Bill Price has been the lead man for the Wilbarger County Sheriff’s Office for the past four years. This year he has a new challenger hoping to take on this role.

Business owner Brian Fritze started with the Vernon Police Department as a reserve in 1992. He became a full-time officer from 1993-1996 before going back to being a reserve until 2002.

Fritze said fixing some of the problems within the sheriff’s office is why he wanted to run.

“I believe there needs to be strong enforcement on the drugs coming in and out of our county,” Fritze said. “This will help with stopping a lot of the theft we have in the county. I believe active patrol on 287 also will help stop any human trafficking and the drug trafficking that we have going up and down 287 at a high rate.”

Price started with the Vernon Police Department in 1992 until 1996. He joined the sheriff’s office in 1999 and became sheriff in 2016.

Several Texoma counties like Kiowa, Clay, Cotton and Stephens have become second amendment sanctuary counties. Price said he has already filed a resolution for Wilbarger to join this list.

“I don’t think it is right that the federal government can use our own taxpayer dollars by the use of my office and my officers to confiscate or to work against or apprehending or the taking of their firearms,” Price said.

As far as the narcotics problem in Wilbarger County, Price said training is essential.

“You got to have the adequate training and of course the state requires you to be certified for some of it, which we’ve already done,” Price said. “We’ve got one deputy who is certified with criminal interdiction. Also, you’ve got to have a continued working relationship with all other area agencies.”

Whereas, Fritze said he thinks it will take the community.

“The drug problem, a lot of those, I think, can be fixed easily by making contacts with some of the people who are out in different parts of the community,” Fritze said. “Some of the ones here in town that we also know, actively have a drug problem. Just mainly by community policing and making the citizens aware of what the current problems are.”

Both want to work to keep the people of Wilbarger County safe.

Since both candidates are Republican and they do not have a challenger from a different party, whoever wins the primary on March 3, 2020, will become sheriff.

Voting starts at 8 a.m. and goes until 5 p.m. For locations, click here.