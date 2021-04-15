Candidates gather for a forum before election day in Burkburnett

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Before Burkburnett voters head to the ballot box on May 1st, candidates for city commissioner gathered for a forum at Burkburnett Community Center Thursday night.

Current place one city commissioner Ted Kwas has two opponents, Deputy Constable Cory Brinkley and Dale Stiles.

Kwas was joined by one of his two opponents, Dale Stiles at the forum.

Kwas says he wants to continue working to attract businesses like movie theaters and restaurants back into town.

“I am trying to get this town back on the footing where it was when I first come here. We had an indoor movie theatre. We had an outdoor movie theatre. We had a drug store with a soda fountain. We had a Henry’s bakery,” Ted Kwas said.

“If elected I hope to accomplish attracting business and entertainment and industry, manufacturing to Burkburnett so we can grow the city,” Stiles said.

If elected, both Kwas and Stiles say improving the economy in Burkburnett is on top of their list of goals to accomplish.

Meantime, current place two commissioner Randy Brewster is running against Matt Harmon.

Brewster says he hopes for a chance to continue the work he has been doing for 10 years as city commissioner. While Hardon says he wants to be a part of building Burkburnett’s future.

Harmon says, if elected, he will focus on the economy and bringing back industry jobs.

“I see the potential of the city. This is the first taste of Texas people see when they come across the border and I think the town itself should reflect that,” Harmon said.

We need a more booming economy here but we do have some other issues here inside Burkburnett that needs finish. We have a need in the fire station, we need some updates,” Brewster said.

Election day is May 1 but early voting starts Monday. You can find a list of polling locations by clicking here.