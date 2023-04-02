WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls firefighters battled a house fire on Fillmore Sunday, April 2, 2023.

According to Wichita Falls Fire Department Assistant Fire Marshal Jody Ashlock, shortly after 11 a.m., firefighters responded to the 1300 block of Fillmore for a structure fire. They found heavy smoke coming from a home and worked quickly to extinguish the blaze.

During the investigation, it was discovered the fire was started by an unattended candle.

Ashlock estimated the damage to the house and contents at $25,000. No injuries were reported, and the American Red Cross was called to assist the family living in the home.