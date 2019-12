WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You can ring in the holiday spirit during downtown Wichita Falls Candle Walk Thursday evening.

The magic of the holidays will come alive as the streets will be lined with luminaries

The evening of holiday cheer and local shopping gets underway at 5 p.m. in downtown Wichita Falls.

There will be cider and cocoa to sip on while you browse local businesses and local artists’ works.