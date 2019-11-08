Candlelight Tours at the Kell House Museum

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — This holiday season, the Kell House Museum invites you to tour the historic 1909 home of Frank Kell during their Candlelight Tours.

Enjoy the twinkle of an early 20th Century Christmas at this event!

The Kell House will be open for evening tours of the Museum, where the lights will be turned down, allowing the magic of Christmas to sparkle through.

The event takes place on Saturday, December 21, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is $5 per person.

Kell House Museum is located at 900 Bluff Street.

For more information, call (940)723-2712 or email Kellhouse1909@yahoo.com

The $5 tickets are available at the door or online. Click here to purchase your tickets online.