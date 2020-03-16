Candlelight vigil held for Logan Cline

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On February 27, 2020, police found Logan Cline’s body in a car on Kensey Avenue near the Red Roof Inn off Old Iowa Park Road after investigating an unrelated case.

Tonight, members of the community gathered for a candlelight vigil for the 11-year old.

Carrie Pawloski teaches in Chillicothe and says Logan was only in her class for 30 days before suddenly leaving, and although it wasn’t long, something seemed off.

“He wasn’t there for long but he was very quite, sweet kid, you could tell he wanted to try and make friends, but we knew something was wrong, that things weren’t necessarily right for him,” Pawloski said.

Pawloski says the school did what it could. Trying multiple times to get help for Cline but unfortunately, it was too late.

“We contacted CPS four different times, our school did, but by the time they could get anything done, they had already moved on, you could tell they knew what they were doing,” Pawloski said.

The candlelight vigil was a chance for the community to pay their respects, even for those who never got to meet him.

“When people pass away, they’re easily forgotten within two weeks or a month as time passes by,” Pastor Jonathan Ochoa said. “So it’s a great reflection to see individuals come together just to support even people that they don’t know.”

Gathering to support and remember Cline as the quiet, sweet-kid that Pawloski knew.

“We’re just doing our best to just remember Logan and of course, his age is kind of difficult and the things we heard on the news and stuff like that, just basically doing anything we can do to say a prayer,” Ochoa said.

A prayer to remember a life cut way too short.

Cline’s grandmother started a go-fund-me page to cover funeral expenses, click here to find it.

A man and woman who have ties to Cline are being held in Las Vegas as fugitives of justice from Texas.

31- year old Corey Trumbull, of San Angelo, is charged with capital murder and tampering with evidence. While 37- year old Stormy Johnson, of Midland, is also in custody in the Clark County jail with a charge of tampering with evidence.