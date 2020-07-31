Candlelight vigil lights hope as community prays for Kaleb Honea

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An emotional night in front of Memorial Stadium for a teenager who is fighting for his life in a Dallas hospital.

Kaleb Honea, 16, was in a serious wreck with a semi on Monday, July 20, and the community rallied around the Rider Raider and his family Thursday night with a candlelight vigil.

Many friends and family members brought their own candles and the rest of the 72 provided by the organizers were nearly gone.

It was a moment for loved ones to gather and pray.

“We believe in the power of prayer,” organizer Mandy Fleming said.

“I still believe that miracles can take place, how many of you believe that,” pastor Matt Davila said.

It was a scene of the community coming together in a time of heartbreak.

“I’m lost for words, but I look out here and see all y’all, it touches my heart,” Honea’s grandfather Lonny Brown said. “Kaleb would be proud of this moment. I know he’s looking down at us. He’s not gone; he’s still hanging on.” Candles and lights shining to the sky in front of Memorial Stadium, and the field there is a place Rider Raider Kaleb Honea was set to take as a starter this season.

“Kaleb is the kind of friend who, no matter what, will drop anything to comfort you, to be with you,” Honea’s best friend Asia Whitley said. “He is the kind of friend you can count on.”

Now, the 16-year-old fights for his life in a hospital room after a tragic car wreck on July 20.

“We want that truck driver to know that we’re not upset with him in any shape form or fashion,” Brown said. “Things happen in life and they happen for a reason.”

A couple hours down the road friends, teammates, family, and the first responders gathered to pray for a miracle.

“Even though medical science may say one thing, but we, Father, tonight are declaring healing, healing and power that only comes from you,” Davila said.

The group is fighting with Kaleb.

“It really amazes me how much he’s impacted all of your lives and how much you all love him,” Honea’s sister, Cheyanne, said. “Kaleb’s strong. “He’s a good guy, and I really just wanted to thank all of you for everything.”

The rain stopping just in time for the vigil as loved ones look up and pray for a miracle.

Kaleb’s parents were able to watch this through a livestream.

They said the overwhelming support is so appreciated.