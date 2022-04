WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The community is invited to attend a candlelight vigil to honor the memory of KFDX journalist Shatanya Clarke.

The vigil will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, April 18, in Park Central on Scott Avenue located in downtown Wichita Falls.

Friends and family are planning the vigil after seeing the outpouring of support from the community in Shatanya’s honor.

If you’re attending the event, Shatanya’s family asks that you wear purple, as it was her favorite color.