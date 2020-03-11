Candlelight vigil to be held Sunday in honor of Logan Cline

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls community is coming together to honor an 11-year-old boy whose body was found in late February.

A candlelight vigil in honor of Logan Cline will be held Sunday, March 15 at 7:00 p.m. at the Angel of Hope Memorial behind the MPEC, where a plate with Cline’s name will be added to Angel of Hope’s memorial wall.

Cline’s body was discovered by police on February 27th in the 1200 block of Kenley Avenue off of Old Iowa Park Road in Wichita Falls.

Pastor Jonathan Ochoa will lead attendees in a time of prayer.

Candles will be provided, and those wishing to attend are encouraged to wear blue, the color of child abuse awareness and prevention.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by Cline’s grandmother to help the family offset funeral costs. If you’d like to contribute, you can do so by clicking here.