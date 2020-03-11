Breaking News
Weinstein sentenced to 23 years for sexual assaults

Candlelight vigil to be held Sunday in honor of Logan Cline

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls community is coming together to honor an 11-year-old boy whose body was found in late February.

A candlelight vigil in honor of Logan Cline will be held Sunday, March 15 at 7:00 p.m. at the Angel of Hope Memorial behind the MPEC, where a plate with Cline’s name will be added to Angel of Hope’s memorial wall.

Cline’s body was discovered by police on February 27th in the 1200 block of Kenley Avenue off of Old Iowa Park Road in Wichita Falls.

Pastor Jonathan Ochoa will lead attendees in a time of prayer.

Candles will be provided, and those wishing to attend are encouraged to wear blue, the color of child abuse awareness and prevention.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by Cline’s grandmother to help the family offset funeral costs. If you’d like to contribute, you can do so by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News