WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who has fled from police after thefts in the past, and also from employees trying to get their tip money back, is back in jail after police say he stole candy and was tased during a chase.

Erik Loya is charged with theft of two candy bars from the Stripes on Holliday and for evading officers, according to an affidavit.

Police were called shortly after midnight Monday about a man stealing candy in the store and when they arrived in the area, police saw a subject matching the description in the area of 11th Street.

Two officers say when he saw them approaching, he took off running and one officer pursued him on foot and tased him. They say he threw the candy bars during the chase, and when he was captured, he said “I stole the food, and y’all shot me!”

About 24 hours earlier, police arrested Loya at the Flying J Travel Center after employees said he was trying to start a fire with hand sanitizer, and he had been barred from that property in December.

He was also arrested 10 days earlier after reports of a shirtless man flagging people down at Fisher Road and U.S. 287.

Police say they located him in the FedEx on Midwestern where he was arrested for trespassing.

About a year ago employees at All American Car Wash on Kell West chased him down and held him until police arrived after they say he stole their tips from the jar.

Police say he was still clutching $150 worth of dollar bills when they arrived.

Loya has four convictions for theft and evading and four pending criminal cases.