Canoe capsizes in Saturday night Jack County fishing accident

JACK COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Jack County Sheriff has released new information about a fishing accident that claimed the lives of two people Saturday night.

According to Jack County Sheriff Tommy Spurlock, three men were fishing on a piece of private property in south-central Jack County when their canoe capsized after 9 p.m. One man was able to swim to shore.

The Texas Game Warden, area firefighters, and a dive team from the Hook County Sheriff’s office assisted in the search and discovered one body around 3 a.m. Sunday. The second body was recovered Sunday afternoon.

The victims have been identified as Wichita Falls residents Deon Walker and Andre Hutchinson.