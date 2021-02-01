Capital murder defendant receives lower bond, ordered to wear ankle monitor

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Another capital murder defendant has his bond lowered and is ordered to wear an ankle monitor and observe a curfew if he posts bond.

Cody Stage had his $1 million dollar bond lowered to $500,000 today by 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight.

Stage’s Attorney Mark Barber filed for a lower bond on grounds the original bond is excessive and oppressive.

Stage is accused of the November 4th murder of 30-year-old Donald Best on Taylor.

A co-defendant, Raymond Alaniz remains jailed on his $1 million dollar bond. At last check, Stage was still jailed also.

Police said both men admit they went to Best’s home to rob him after Stage had discussed the sale of a motorcycle to best.

Their stories differ on who was driving and who got out and fired the shots.