WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man wanted in Denton County for the alleged capital murder of multiple persons was taken into custody on Friday afternoon by officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department.

According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Public Information Officer with the WFPD, Benjamin Paul Teal, 29, of Fort Worth, was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Friday, April 7, 2023, for the offense of Capital Murder and a Parole Violation arrest warrant.

Sgt. Eipper said the capital murder warrant is out of Denton County.

According to Sgt. Eipper, Teal is being held on a $10 million bond. The Wichita County Jail online roster lists Teal’s charge as Capital Murder (of Multiple Persons).

Sgt. Eipper said Officers in the WFPD Special Operations Unit arrested Teal during a traffic stop this morning. WFPD officers worked closely with officers of the Denton Police Department and the US Marshalls.

“The WFPD is proud of the teamwork with the Denton Police Department and the US Marshalls that made this operation a success,” Sgt. Eipper said in a press release.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.