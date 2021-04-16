Capital murder suspect asks for bond to be lowered to $50,000, instead gets $500,000

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Another Wichita County murder defendant asks for his $1 million bond to be reduced so he can get out of jail.

Raymond Alaniz, 26, is charged with the November 4 shooting death of 50-year-old Donald Best on Taylor Street.

Alaniz’s attorney asked his mother in the hearing Friday what bond the family could afford to pay and she said a $50,000 bond.

Alaniz’s mother said he was living at their home on Dayton Street when the shooting happened and he would live there if he can get out on bond.

The prosecutor introduced Alaniz’s prior crimes and a state jail term.

The prosecutor also said since his arrest, reports have been filed on two incidents in the jail involving Alaniz.

The prosecutor asked Alaniz’s mother if she was aware the report on Best’s murder alleges her son and the second defendant, Cody Stage, admitted setting up a phony motorcycle sale to Best and went to his home to rob him.

Alaniz’s mother said she was not aware of that.

Police said both suspects admitted setting up the robbery, but each denies firing the shots.

After hearing the testimony, 78th District Judge Meredith Kennedy said because of Alaniz’s criminal history she would not reduce it to $50,000 but would reduce it to $500,000.

Judge Kennedy also added conditions if Alaniz posts bond, including being on an ankle monitor and being under house arrest.