Capital murder trial date set for Jermar Fuller

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new trial date is set for a man accused of murdering two men in Wichita Falls in 2016.

Jermar Fuller was in court Friday morning for the setting of his jury pretrial hearing on Feb. 7 for capital murder of multiple persons.

The trial is on a special priority setting for March 9.

The district attorney’s office filed it’s ready for trial announcement on Dec. 27, 2016.

Jury trial was originally set for May 8, 2018, then reset for May 14.

Two more dates were set, and the latest continuance was granted in October 2019.

Fuller has remained jailed on a $4 million bond since Nov. 1, 2016 after his arrest in the Texas panhandle by DPS troopers following a chase and crash.

The potential subpoena list for witnesses is 14 pages long and includes more than 60 Wichita Falls Police Department employees, including the chief of police, a sheriff, Texas rangers, various animal rescue groups and a society for prevention of cruelty to animals officer from New York.

Among the evidence that may be introduced are 32 DVD’s of interviews and recorded phone calls of the defendant.

Fuller is accused in the shooting deaths of Sammy Rankin, 39, and David Phillips, 22, on Oct. 10, 2016 on North 3rd Street.

A witness said Fuller told her he had gone to Rankin’s house to rob him, but was surprised to find another man there when he arrived.

The witness said Fuller told her he killed both because he could not leave any witnesses.

Detectives said the car he was arrested in matched the car seen at the murder scene.

In that car, detectives found a gun with blood on it. Further tests show the fatal bullets were fired by that gun.

Authorities said Fuller denied even knowing the victims. However, detectives found a text in Fuller’s phone from his father telling him Rankin and Phillips were both dead.