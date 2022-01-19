James Staley pretrial for murder of Wilder McDaniel underway

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A pretrial hearing for capital murder defendant James Staley is underway in 89th District Court this afternoon.

James Staley Wichita County jail booking photo

Three of Staley’s charges filed since 2020 are on the pretrial docket:

Capital murder of a child under 10

Injury to a child

Tampering with evidence.

No trial date is set at this time.

District Attorney John Gillespie filed a notice in August of 2021 that the state is ready to proceed with trial.

Gillespie also filed notice that the state is not seeking the death penalty, but life without parole.

Gillespie is being assisted in this case by a special prosecutor, a former Tarrant County prosecutor specializing in crimes against children.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for more information as it becomes available.