Jerrall Adams was charged with two counts of child endangerment. Photo Credit: Wichita County Jail

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The father of a 5-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of child endangerment, one in connection to a traffic wreck where the boy wasn’t properly restrained, and another after he and the boy were tested for drugs after the wreck.

Jerrall Adams was booked into jail Sunday, June 18, 2023, and posted his two $20,000 bonds the next day.

WFPD Crimes Against Children were notified of a traffic accident on August 31, 2022, in which a child in the front passenger seat who was not properly restrained was injured.

Witnesses told police a vehicle Adams was driving was speeding and ran a stop sign then collided with another vehicle.

Detectives went to the hospital and learned both father and son had injuries, and the boy suffered a concussion and had bruises throughout his body.

Last September, police obtained results of urine and hair tests which showed both Adams and his son tested positive for meth.

Court records show Adams has two other cases pending, one for family violence and one for interfering with an emergency call.

His prior convictions include drug possession, unlawful possession of a firearm and auto theft. His 26 arrests include three for assault, DWI, and several for violation of probation.