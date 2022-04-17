WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A two vehicle crash leads to one vehicle crashing head-on with a tree.

Around 7 p.m. Sunday, April 17, WFPD responded to a wreck at Brook Avenue and Collins that was upgraded to a possible pin-in.

Sergeant Danny Wiggins says a Ford pickup driving east on Collins did not stop at a stop sign hitting a suburban. The suburban then hit a tree hit on.

Wiggins says the truck did a 180 hitting the back of the suburban a second time.

People in the suburban were able to get out and no there were no injuries.