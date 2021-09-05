Car jumps curb, crashes through duplex

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A car tore through the walls of a duplex last night at the end of Brook Avenue.

According to property owners, at around 1 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, a black Hyundai jumped the curb and crashed into a duplex in the 1600 block of Speedway Avenue.







The tenant currently living in that section of the duplex was not home at the time, but property owners said the car went through her bedroom area.

One property owner, Meg Ramsey, said this is the third time this has happened in the past four years.

“The last time it didn’t actually penetrate the structure. But the lady who lived here was also in her bed against that wall,” Ramsey said. “The first person to hit [the building] got away anonymously.”

Ramsey said that she and her husband bought giant boulders to place between the road and the building before allowing tenants to move in after they bought it, but the driver hit the curb fast enough to go over the boulder.

“We did not anticipate the curb launching the car over the boulders,” Ramsey said. “Police state that he had to have been going 60. So I’m going to guess he didn’t stop at the stop sign.”

After the last incident, Ramsey said a tenant had wanted to go to city officials to stop this from happening again: “The other tenant had lived here 17 years and been through all three accidents. Apparently the former owners told him they would take care of it.”

Ramsey believes the local homeowners group had talked about what to do, but they never spoke to city officials.