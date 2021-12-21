Car lands on roof in rollover wreck

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Units responded to a reported wreck that was called in around 11:25 a.m. on Henry S Grace Fairway going northbound near Central Freeway.

According to scanner traffic, a vehicle rolled multiple times and landed upside down in a ditch on the side of the road.

According to scanner traffic, first responders were able to get the driver out of the vehicle.

There were no other passengers in the vehicle besides the driver, with injuries unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as more details become available.