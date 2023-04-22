WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to the CDC, one in 36 children has been identified with autism, leading a local non-profit to raise awareness through a car and motorcycle run.

Brayde’s Gift is in its third year. Started by Shay Morath whose son, Brayden, is the inspiration behind it. The non-profit raises money to provide funds for families to get children applied behavior analysis therapy and provide tablets for non-speaking children who need tablets to communicate.

While raising awareness, people could enjoy the car show, local vendors, enjoy music and much more.

Morath knows the challenges autism brings and wants to help make other families’ roads easier.

“There’s just not enough people that I feel like know how to help and want to help. We just got to bring the two together so I feel like this is what this is all about. We’re changing lives and the community is pulling together to put this beautiful event on,” Morath said.

Brayden’s Gift serves Wichita Falls and Amarillo areas.

Click here to visit Brayden’s Gift website.