Car show raises funds for five-year-old boy battling cancer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There were plenty of people at Hooters, all in support of Luis Miguel Marin.

The five-year-old from Iowa Park was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in December after going to see his doctor for a swollen eye. Miguel has been staying at Cook Children’s Medical Center since while his family has traveled back and forth from Iowa Park.

To help raise funds for the family, Hooters hosted the Hot & Spicy Car Show. The event provided a much bigger turnout than expected with almost 100 cars registering for the show and plenty of people buying raffle tickets for prizes.

“I couldn’t imagine what they’re going through so just to be able to help in any way is what I would want to do and this way obviously turned out way better than expected and I’m thrilled to be able to help in any way,” Hooters Wichita Falls General Manager Kara Watson said.

Watson says they collected more than $3,000 for the family.

The goal for the family to raise is $50,000 and they are a little over halfway closer to their goal.

To find out how to donate, click here.