Car show held in honor of Kaleb Honea

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Falls Town Finest Car Club held a car show Saturday in honor of Rider football player Kaleb Honea. Honea passed away on August 4 from injuries sustained in an accident.

All entry fees will go to the Honea family to help pay for medical bills and funeral expenses. Organizers also reached out to local businesses to raffle off gift cards, free car details and car washes.

Event organizer Larry Moreno said he was honored to organize the car show because he knows what the Honea family is going through.

“I know what it is to lose a child so to help out somebody else in that type of need really hits me at home so I know how it feels,” Moreno said. “I know how much it costs to do funeral costs and all that stuff. To help them out to me is a blessing.”

Kaleb’s mom Amanda Bolding said she appreciates the support from the community even though she wishes these events didn’t have to happen.