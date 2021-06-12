Car show held to raise funds for Burkburnett girl with cancer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Stick’s Place held a car show from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12 to raise money for a young girl from Burkburnett.

Liliana Davis was diagnosed with cancer at 16 months old and beat it at just three years old, but recently the cancer has returned to Liliana who is now six years old.

To raise funds for the family, community members organized a car show, poker run and silent auction, with all proceeds going to the family.

Organizers said they consider Liliana as family and are committed to doing everything they can to support her and her family.

“[I] Started this club last year, and Liliana was our first honorary inductee into the club for the simple fact that this little girl is showing fight,” car show organizer Cameron Lueck said. “Even now with her health declining the way it is, she’s still fighting. She’s everything that my club stands for.”

Doctors have told Liliana’s family that her body cannot undergo any further treatment, so they are praying for a miracle.

To donate to the family, contact Eddie Salazar at 940-636-0828 and Cameron Lueck at 940-733-9784.