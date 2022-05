WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Units are responding to a pin in wreck that happened around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday.

The incident happened on Kell East and Holliday Road where one vehicle ended up upside down.

One person was transported by AMR to United Regional and injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.