Career fair encourages Archer City students to ‘dream big’

Students in the Archer City Independent School District were greeted with a video presentation from alum and star of the tv series, “The Office” Angela Kinsey Friday morning.

ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — Students in the Archer City Independent School District were greeted with a video presentation from alum and star of the tv series, “The Office” Angela Kinsey on Friday morning.

The event raised questions like “what’s your plan?” and in addition to Kinsey, a keynote was given by Shelley Wells-Peterson who dove into augmented reality.

Archer City High School senior Emily Strenski is on her final lap at the Archer City High School with a passion for storytelling and big dreams of becoming a writer.

“When I started reading, those books impacted me, they helped shape who I am basically and that’s what I want to do,” Strenski said. “I want to write things that resonate with people.”

Strenski believes that the “Dream Big, Plan Accordingly” career fair is definitely what she and her peers need before crossing the stage at graduation.

“It’s going to show me different aspects of things that I myself wasn’t even thinking about,” Strenski said. “I think it can really help me round out what I want my career to be and just kind of understand how those career fields work better.”

School leaders said that’d just one of the three purposes of the event.

“To connect and start networking and stress how important it is to network with people within a profession,” Archer City Independent School District technical director Bethann Oswald said.

The presenters also hope to discuss with students the different routes they can take to get to their end goal.

“They need to explore more, think more and then make their choice,” Engineering Ph.D. candidate Tiangi Lee said.

“When you come out of high school you are on your own and it’s really up to you to make all your decisions and manage your time,” Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering student Andrew Weaver said.

That is why officials are motivating students like Strenski to make these decisions as soon as they possibly can.

About half of the 50 presenters were Archer city alums, something district leaders were really proud of.