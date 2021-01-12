Careless car burglar has little defense in court

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police said a car burglar who ran when the owner yelled at him dropped two key pieces of evidence that led to his arrest and conviction.

Randolph Jakobetz pleaded guilty Tuesday to burglary of a vehicle and was given 30 days in jail. He was arrested right after the crime in June of 2019.

Police said the victim had pulled up to a home in the 1600 block of Lucille Avenue and ran inside for a moment, and when she came out, Jakobetz was in her car. She yelled at him and he got out and ran, but she noticed he dropped a wallet in his getaway.

Police found the wallet, as well as one unopened condom by the open car door. Information in the wallet led police to a house across the street where police said they found Jakobetz in clothes matching the description given by the victim.

When asked for an I.D., police said Jakobetz said his wallet must have fallen out of his pocket while he was walking in the neighborhood. Police said besides I.D. Cards, the wallet also contained numerous condoms of the same brand as the one found outside the car.