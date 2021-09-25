Caribfest ’21 wraps up with parade, Glow Fete still to come

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Students at Midwestern State University enjoyed the Caribbean-culture-inspired parade that took place on the final day of Caribfest.

The annual cultural weekend returned to MSU’s campus in-person this year, and hundreds came out to celebrate.

The parade helps showcase the many aspects of Caribbean life, such as the food, music and costumes.

All of the proceeds raised this weekend will go to MSU Student’s Emergency Fund, which was created during the pandemic.

See the full schedule of events from Caribfest below: