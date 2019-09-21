Caribfest parade brings culture, costumes to MSU’s campus

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Caribfest 2019 continues with a parade through the streets around Midwestern State University Saturday afternoon.

Students came to represent their culture and bring a taste of the Caribbean to Wichita Falls.

The Caribbean Students Organization at MSU is donating proceeds from Caribfest to Booker T. Washington Elementary and the Muscular Dystrophy Associaton.

Booker T. students and representatives participated to show their appreciation.

The parade was full of dancing, music, costumes and paint. The costumes represent different cultures depending on where the students are from.

“This is a cultural piece from Saint Kitts and Nevis, it’s called the masquerade, it’s a combination of our European and African heritage with a combination of island culture,” Caribfest parade participant Esquith Watson said.

Caribfest wraps up Saturday at 10 p.m. with a party at MSU’s west annex.