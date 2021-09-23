Caribfest returns to Wichita Falls for 23rd year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An annual cultural weekend has returned to Wichita Falls for the 23rd time.

Midwestern State University’s Caribbean Students’ Organization presents its very colorful and festive Caribfest, and the fun starts Thursday night, September 23, at 7 p.m.

Food, fete (celebration) and a whole lot of fun are what Caribbean Students at MSU Texas, like Caribfest Chair Ajani Thomas, are promising as they kick off Caribfest.

“It’s an opportunity for us to come out and have fun and for the community to enjoy, to come and enjoy it with us,” Thomas said.

The weekend showcases various aspects of Caribbean life, from the culture show to the Soca show, where Caribbean students showcase their musical talents, to the Saturday parade and Glow Fete to cap off the weekend.

While it’s all about experiencing the richness and uniqueness of Caribbean culture without flying across seas, all the proceeds raised this weekend will go to a good cause: The MSU Student’s Emergency Fund.

“We felt that it’s only right for us to give back to the students themselves because it’s been really and truly a tough time for everyone, and it’s a fund that most Caribbean students have been benefiting from greatly,” Thomas said.

The MSU Student’s Emergency Fund, which was donor-initiated, was created during the pandemic.

“[It’s] a way for students who are experiencing an extenuating financial hardship as a result of something beyond their control, like the COVID-19 pandemic, to apply for and receive some emergency funding,” Associate Vice-President of Student Affairs Matthew Park said.

Park said as an administrator it is uplifting and empowering to see the passion in students wanting to help their peers.

“That generosity and the thought that, even though students are struggling in their own rights, that they are raising money, and they are wanting to give back to help those that are less fortunate,” Park said.

Park and Thomas urge community members to join the Caribbean students in celebrating their culture while giving back to an important cause.

They will be enforcing COVID-19 guidelines in order to reduce the risk of the spread of the virus.

They strongly recommended folks wear masks and social distance and of course ask that anyone having any symptoms stay home.

See the full schedule of events below: