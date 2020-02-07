Carjacker armed with B-B gun sentenced

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls man is sentenced to prison for a carjacking last year.

Teddy Caskey, 35, was sentenced by 78th District Judge Meredith, Friday, to five years in prison for aggravated robbery.

The victim told Wichita County deputies a woman named Audrey Waters called him asking for a ride from a motel to get cigarettes and when he picked her up, they went into a room where he was introduced to Caskey and a woman.

He said they left in his car and went to a store, then Waters got behind the wheel and drove to Horseshoe Bend Estates.

The man said they came to a dead-end, where Waters and Caskey told him to get out.

When he said no, he said Caskey pulled a handgun and put it to his head, so he got out and the three people drove off.

Deputies went to the motel, where they say they found the suspects.

When they arrested them, deputies said they found Caskey armed with a b-b gun that looked exactly like a real gun.

Waters was sentenced last September to three years probation.