Carlile Trial: Girl he purchased testified he would assault her in a cemetery

UPDATE: December 11, 2019, 3:15 p.m.

The defense in the Carlile trial rests. They called no witnesses and no will not cross-examine any state witnesses. Defense attornies stated that Carlile will not testify during the trial.

CLAY CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Court is back in session for the second day of testimony in the trial of Jason Carlile. The trial for multiple counts of sexual assault of a child began after a stay was lifted by an appeals court.

Yesterday afternoon, Jason Carlile’s sister and daughter testified about repeated sexual assaults they say he committed on them when they were young.

Wednesday morning a woman who was purchased by Carlile in 2006 in Windthorst when she was 15 took the stand.

She said he began sexually assaulting her when she was 14, sometimes in a cemetery in Wichita Falls in his truck or behind piles of dirt.

She said he also took other foster children he had in his home to the cemetery on Southwest Parkway.

After he purchased her from her mother for $3,000 she said he took her to Tucson where he had their appearances altered before going to Mexico.

She said when they returned to Texas later, she was picked up in Dallas by Archer County authorities and denied she had been abused.

She said after Carlile served his three-year prison term, they got married then divorced a short time later.

Carlile has a previous conviction in Wichita County for indecency with a child in 1994 and the Archer County conviction for the purchase of a child in 2006.

The mother of the girl, Tina Valdez, also pleaded guilty and got 3 years.