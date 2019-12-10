Carlile’s sister testifies that he attempted to assault her

CLAY CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Testimony finally got underway in the Jason Carlile trial after a jury was seated Tuesday morning after a three-day delay.

Jury selection resumed after a stay was lifted by an appeals court.

Carlile’s attorneys were granted the stay last week while their petition was reviewed by the second court of appeals in fort worth.

The attorneys asked the court to determine if lead prosecutor Dobie Kosub could be considered a witness in the case, and also claimed defense had not been given enough time to review evidence turned over by the state. The appeals court reviewed and then denied the petition and lifted the stay.

This afternoon, Jason Carlile’s sister took the stand and testified that Carlile attempted to sexually assault her or convince her to have sex when she was 12-years-old when their parents were gone.

She said she later told her mother about it, but she never believed her.

Her parents divorced when she was 13 and she moved out to live with her grandmother. She said Carlile tried to have sex with her again and tried to talk her into moving in with him and his wife.

The woman said she told other family members about the incidents when she was 18, but this is the first time she has talked about it to anyone else.

Testimony will resume at 9 a.m. Tomorrow.

Carlile has a previous conviction in Wichita County for indecency with a child in 1994 and in Archer County for the purchase of a child in 2006.