WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texomans know and love her as one of the faces of our morning shows, and now they’ll get to see her on stage for an organization vital to the Texoma community.

Officials with Big Brothers Big Sisters revealed Friday, October 27 at the Wichita Theatre Stage 2 Theatre that KFDX Morning Anchor Carney Porter will be one of 15 local celebrity dancers raising money for the annual and much anticipated Dancing for the Stars 2024 event.

Porter will dance alongside Moriah Williams, an economic developer at the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce. The two of them will be instructed by Sydney Wisdom. Dancing For The Stars will take place on Friday, February 9, 2024, at the MPEC, and the theme is “Fire and Ice”.

Dancers compete for awards from the judging panel and the audience, with the most prestigious award being the Mirror Ball awarded to the dancer who raises the most funds.

BBBS Executive Director Jean Hall said they have celebrities from all over the community dancing and there’s an important reason for that too.

“We look for people who are leaders across the community, we’re trying to pull in all the different circles, make sure that we have a lot of representation so that we can not just get the word out about our mission as widely as possible, but also get as many people as we can an opportunity to support the mission and get in on the fundraising,” Hall said.

This is Big Brothers Big Sisters’ largest fundraiser to continue its mission of creating and supporting one-to-one mentorships that ignite the potential of our youth, and we at KFDX and Texoma’s Fox are proud to be supporters of this event each year.

Tickets go on sale Monday, October 29th, 2023. General admission is $99. A premium ticket costs $149 and includes reserved seating and invitations to a cocktail reception with live music before the event. A silent auction will also be held.

A list of all the local celebrities participating in the 2024 Dancing For The Stars can be found below:

Nicollette Borgstrom – Air Force Civil Engineer Officer

Tiffany Humpert Brillhart – owner of Weightless Aerial Studio

Amy Case – teacher at Fowler Elementary

Rodney Case – CPA/Partner at MWH Group

Shannon Rogers Coppage – owner and manager of Wichita Falls Vacation Rentals

Dr. Jeremy Duff – Associate Professor of Political Science, MSU Texas

Jaden Knowles – morning meteorologist for KAUZ Newschannel 6

Adele Lewis – Public Information Officer for TxDOT

Gordon McCain, Assistant Vice President of Leasing, First National Bank of Texas

Roger Palma – US Cellular store manager and Dr.

Carney Porter – Morning/Noon News Anchor for KFDX 3 News

Carla Rogers – co-owner of Rogers Motors and real estate agent Hirschi Realtors

D Wallace – Retired Army vet

Teresa Wallace – instructor at Vernon College

Moriah Williams – economic developer at the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce